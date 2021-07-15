Kevin Kegarise - Who's News Jul 04, 2021

Lancaster County-based company, Benchmark Construction Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the following promotion.

Kevin Kegarise has been promoted to Vice President of Senior Living. Kegarise joined Benchmark in 2010 as a project estimator and quickly became a key member of the company focusing on providing preconstruction services. Most recently, Kegarise was been providing preconstruction leadership within the Senior Living market group and has served the last year as a Market Executive. As Vice President of Senior Living, Mr. Kegarise will be responsible for providing oversight to the performance of Benchmark's Senior Living market, ensuring the success of projects within the market, and developing new business for future growth.