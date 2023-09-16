Kevin Hart Kornfield, Alan J. Walsh and Sandra L. Bair of Kornfield Investment Management are joining Security National Trust Company. Mr. Kornfield founded his Lancaster based registered investment advisory firm in 1986 and had prior experience with a Wall Street based municipal bond firm, a national brokerage, and a regional bank. He holds an MBA degree from Penn State University. Mr. Walsh has over 25 years of financial industry experience. He is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College. Ms. Bair has over 35 years of banking and financial services industry experience. All three will be joining Security National at its downtown Lancaster offices located at 48 – 50 West Chestnut Street. Established in 2001, Security National Trust Company is a Federally chartered trust bank with assets under management in excess of $1.2 billion. Security National’s fiduciary services include investment management, trustee, custody, retirement services, and estate administration.

