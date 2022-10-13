A York property investment firm has purchased the 29.4-acre Kendig Square mall at 2600 Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township for $24.5 million.

The deed passed Oct. 7 from Missouri-based THF Kendig Development LP to Triple Bar Kendig Square LLC, an affiliate of J.C. BAR Properties, which holds commercial properties in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. One of J.C. BAR’s properties closest to Kendig Square is York Marketplace at 2501 E. Market St.

The company did not respond Thursday to a question about plans for the 268,728-square-foot Kendig Square, which it said in a social media post has just one open space representing 8,800 square feet.

Tenants at the property, which has 1,180 parking spaces, include Weis, Verizon, Pet Supplies Plus, Ocean State Job Lot, Dollar Tree and Rite Aid.

One of the most recent prominent changes at Kendig Square came in August, when Rhode Island-based closeout retailer Ocean State Job Lot opened a new store in half of a former Kmart, which closed in April 2021. It was the last of six Kmarts that once operated in Lancaster County.

The Kendig Square store was the first Lancaster County store for Ocean State Job lot, which has some 150 stores in the northeast selling household goods, clothing, pet supplies and seasonal merchandise.

The store’s name is derived from Rhode Island’s official nickname, “The Ocean State,” and “Job Lot,” which means a miscellaneous group of sale items.