Kelly Bauer was admitted on June 7, 2023 into the Virginia State Bar. She is an associate attorney with McGuireWoods LLP focusing her practice on healthcare transactional law. A Lancaster native and Hempfield High School graduate, Bauer graduated from DePaul University College of Law of Chicago, Illinois, where she is also licensed to practice law. Bauer holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and a Paralegal certification from Georgetown University. She was previously employed with the Washington Post and The Carlyle Group in their respective legal departments. Bauer resides in Norfolk, Virginia.

