Unionized workers at Kellogg Co., including 380 at the company’s cereal-making plant on State Road, went on strike at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday when their existing five-year master contract expired, according to the union.

The walkout is only the second in the 45-year-old plant's history. The only other strike here was a three-week walkout in 1985, LNP | LancasterOnline records show.

Kerry Williams, president of Local 374 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers, said negotiations broke down Friday evening with the two sides “very far apart.” No new talks are scheduled, he said.

"We remain ready, willing and able to continue negotiations and hope we can reach an agreement soon," said Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner on Tuesday.

The master contract sets wages and benefits for unionized workers at all four of Kellogg’s cereal-making plants nationwide.

The major sticking point, according to Williams, is management’s insistence on retaining a two-tier wage system that pays new hires “approximately half” of what workers hired before 2016 earn. New hires also have no firm schedule for raises.

Williams said the union agreed to the two-tier system because management was threatening to close at least one of the four plants otherwise.

Now, however, the company’s financial position is much stronger, the union leader said, though management has renewed its threat to close at least one plant. Hourly workers are on the job seven days a week, three shifts a day, according to Williams.

“We feel the company is healthy,” he said. “It’s making profits.”

Yet Kellogg continues to lay off workers to cut costs. In early September, Kellogg said it would idle 174 union workers and 38 salaried employees at its headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan, over the next two years.

The president of the local union in Battle Creek, in an interview with television station WWMT Channel 3, said Kellogg also is seeking to end cost-of-living adjustments to wages, reduce vacation time and have employees begin to contribute to the cost of health insurance and pensions.

Including the State Road plant, plus cereal plants in Omaha, Nebraska, Memphis, Tennessee, and Battle Creek, the American Federation of Grain Millers represents about 1,300 hourly workers, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.

Bahner said Kellogg is "disappointed" by the union's decision to strike. "Our offer includes increases to pay and benefits for our employees, while helping us meet the challenges of the changing cereal business," she said.

Most employees covered by the contract already have pay and benefits that are the best in the consumer packaged goods industry, Bahner said.

Neither the union leader nor the company offered specifics of the proposals on the table.

The State Road plant once had as many as 420 union members, back in the 1990s, according to LNP | LancasterOnline records. But its employee ranks have been thinned by automation, Williams said.

(A distribution center opened in 2019 across the street from the State Road plant serves the State Road plant but is operated by a third party. Local officials said it employs about 125 people.)