Unionized workers at Kellogg Co. nationwide voted Sunday and Monday on a five-year contract offer that would end a two-month strike by 1,400 employees, including 380 at its State Road cereal-making plant.

The Lancaster plant’s workers, members of Local 374 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International, gathered Monday at the Heritage Hotel on Centerville Road to hear the details of the offer and vote on it.

The combined tally of votes by workers at all the locations won’t be known until late Tuesday afternoon, according to the union.

Negotiators for the company and the union, who were joined at the talks by a federal mediator, had reached a tentative agreement on the new accord last week. In the first year, it would include a 3% raise for employees hired in 2015 and earlier, then cost of living adjustments capped at $3 per hour in each of the remaining years. Workers hired after 2015 would see raises too.

Local 374 President Kerry Williams, reached by LNP | LancasterOnline between two presentations to the Lancaster plant’s workers, said that the union leadership is taking a neutral stance when presenting the offer to the rank and file, not recommending the membership approve it or reject it.

“We’re leaving it up to the members to decide how they want to vote, on the basis of what’s in the contract…,” he said. “We’re just stating the facts of the contract and letting the membership decide for themselves.”