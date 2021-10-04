Unionized workers at Kellogg Co., including 380 at the company’s cereal-making plant on State Road, might “possibly” go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday when its existing five-year master contract expires, a local union leader says.

Kerry Williams, president of Local 374 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers, said negotiations broke down Friday evening with the two sides “very far apart.” No new talks are scheduled, he said.

The master contract sets wages and benefits for unionized workers at all four of Kellogg’s cereal-making plants nationwide.

The major sticking point, according to Williams, is management’s insistence on retaining a two-tier wage system that pays new hires “approximately half” of what workers hired before 2016 earn. New hires also have no firm schedule for raises.

Williams said the union agreed to the two-tier system because management was threatening to close at least one of the four plants otherwise.

Now, however, the company’s financial position is much stronger, the union leader said, though management has renewed its threat to close at least one plant. Hourly workers are on the job seven days a week, three shifts a day, according to Williams.

“We feel the company is healthy,” he said. “It’s making profits.” A Kellogg spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Yet Kellogg continues to lay off workers to save money. In early September, Kellogg said it would idle 174 union workers and 38 salaried employees at its headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan, over the next two years.

Including the State Road plant, plus cereal plants in Omaha, Nebraska, Memphis, Tennessee, and Battle Creek, the American Federation of Grain Millers represents about 1,300 hourly workers, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.

(A distribution center opened in 2019 across the street from the State Road plant serves the State Road plant but is operated by a third party.)