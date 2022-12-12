Kellogg has instituted what it describes as “temporary and short-term” layoffs at its cereal making plant in East Hempfield Township.

“The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week,” according to a statement from Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner that confirmed the layoffs.

Kellogg did not respond to an LNP | LancasterOnline request to specify the number of employees affected or the duration of the layoffs. Also not responding to a request for details was a representative from the Local 374 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International, which represents workers at the plant.

The layoffs at the 2050 State Road plant were announced late last week, according to a report from WGAL.

In December 2021, unionized workers at Kellogg Co. nationwide agreed to a five-year contract that ended a two-month strike of 1,400 employees, including 380 at the East Hempfield Township plant which makes Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Special K and other Kellogg cereals.

In June, the company announced that it was splitting itself into three publicly-held entities, a move it said would be complete by the end of 2023.

The State Road plant, which makes iconic brands such as Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies, will become part of a new company dubbed for now “North American Cereal Co.” The other businesses will be an international snack company and a plant-based food business. In addition to cereals and snacks like Cheez-Its, Kellogg owns the plant-protein brand, Morningstar Farms.

The company said the split will enable it to have more agility in responding to markets.

“These transactions will allow North America Cereal Co. to prioritize actions that will transform the business in order to be even more competitive and responsive to retailers,” the company said. “In particular, North America Cereal Co. will be a North American cereal leader with a strong financial profile.