Kellogg Co. announced this week its cereal segment spinoff, which includes about 380 employees in its East Hempfield Township plant, will be called WK Kellogg Co.

Kellogg Co. plans to create two public companies focused on global snacking and North American cereal. The snack segment will be called Kellanova, and will include its plant-based foods business. Kellogg previously said it wanted to split into three companies.

Kellogg intends to complete the spinoff of its North American cereal segment by the end of 2023.

The split was previously approved by the Kellogg’s board of directors. The company has named its executive team for the $2.4 billion cereal business.

The State Road plant in East Hempfield Township, which makes iconic brands such as Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies, will become part of a new company. Workers there are represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Local 374. Neither local union or the company’s press office responded to emails or phone messages Friday.

The company also leases a distribution center across from the manufacturing plant. The company’s press office did not respond to a request for information on the number of employees on Friday.

The union ratified a contract in December 2021 after an 11-week strike that brought U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to Lancaster County to walk with workers. The strike ended after the company promised higher wages, enhanced benefits and a quicker path to permanent employment for its temporary workers.

In its most recent report to investors, Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Co.'s chairman and CEO, referred to 2021’s nationwide strike and fire in Memphis.

"Facing significant cost inflation, worldwide bottlenecks and shortages, and a significant inventory rebuild in North America cereal following last year's fire and strike, the team executed with grit and agility to deliver another year of better-than-expected results, while at thesame time making progress toward our planned transformation," Cahillane said in the report.

Previously, Kellogg blamed the strike and a December 2021 fire in Lancaster County for a 10% net sales decrease last year for North America cereal as it reestablished production and inventory levels after the strike. It said North America operating profit decreased 11% in part due to the residual impact of the fire and strike.

Kellogg reported it incurred pre-tax charges related to the planned separation, primarily related to legal and consulting costs, of $39 million for the quarter and $61 million for 2022.

The company said employees helped select the cereal spinoff’s new name.

Gary Pilnick, chief executive officer designate of WK Kellogg Co said in a news release that the name WK Kellogg Co honors the legacy of founder W.K. Kellogg, celebrating his spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We eliminated the use of periods in the name to signal the start of a new, unwritten chapter,” Pilnick said.

The company previously said it did not envision any changes to its products or real estate.

“The transactions will not result in any office moves or closures, and our intent is for our current real estate footprint to remain the same,” Kellogg said in a FAQ intended for employees posted at unleashingourpotential.com.