KC’s Italian Ice has opened a seasonal takeout window in Lancaster city with soft pretzels and Italian ice.

The walkup window at 617 W. Orange St. offers a dozen flavors of Italian ice, including coconut, cherry, mango and root beer float. There are some sugar-free options. New flavors will occasionally be added to the mix.

KC’s Italian Ice is owned by Fred and Lynette Waller and named for their daughters, Kylee and Cheyanne, who help them run it. The window, which debuted in late June, will stay open until around mid-October.

The Wallers said they were inspired by neighborhood Italian ice/soft pretzel stands they remember from when they were growing up in Philadelphia. They spent several years looking for an ideal spot, then bought the multiunit property on Orange Street in January 2018 for $135,000. They oversaw renovations to the first-floor space that had formerly housed a church.

The Wallers also have a KC’s Italian Ice cart they operate during Lancaster Barnstormers’ home games at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

While they also have other jobs, both Wallers help out at the stand. Fred Waller has his own accounting business and Lynette Waller is a former Lancaster city schools administrator who now teaches at Penn State Berks.