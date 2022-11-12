Justin Geisenberger of Sable Commercial Realty, Lancaster, PA was recently awarded the prestigious Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation, a professional certification earned by only 6% of all commercial real estate agents. CCIMs are recognized as experts in the field of commercial and investment real estate.

Attaining the CCIM designation requires over 200 hours of advanced coursework in areas such as financial analysis, leasing, site selection and market analysis. The designation also requires an extensive resume of qualifying commercial transactions, an exam after each week-long course and a 6-hour final comprehensive exam held in Chicago.

Geisenberger has been licensed in real estate since 2013 and has been a commercial real estate specialist with Sable Commercial Realty for the past 5 years, with $25 million annual transaction volume in 2022.

In addition to earning his CCIM, Justin has also been promoted to Senior Vice President at Sable Commercial Realty where he will be taking on a greater role in business development and strategic company decisions.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.