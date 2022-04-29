Two Manheim Township commissioners, who had recused themselves twice from participating in a do-over on deciding a zoning case for the $120 million Oregon Village development, now have direct orders from a judge to get back to business.

Lancaster County Common Pleas Judge Leonard G. Brown III issued a court order earlier this month requiring Republican commissioners Donna DiMeo and John Bear participate in voting on the development’s zoning request. A third recused commissioner, Stacey Morgan Brubaker, can only participate if the commissioners give her permission to do so. Brubaker is an attorney and was the township’s solicitor in 2019, when the board of commissioners first voted 3-2 to approve a zoning application from the Oregon Village developers.

In Brubaker’s case, Brown recognized professional ethics rules for attorneys, which bar them from voting on matters as elected officials that involve a former client unless they receive that client's permission, in this case the township.

The order comes ahead of a May 9 commissioners’ meeting, when the board will again take up the zoning case that began in 2019. Then, a previous board of commissioners voted 3-2 approving the Oregon Village zoning application after nine public hearings and hours of testimony.

The development plan would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop homes and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built.

Vic Hurst, a member of the Hurst family that owns the Oregon Village property and is pursuing its redevelopment, declined to comment on the judge’s new order.

None of the five Manheim Township commissioners returned an emailed request for comment on Friday.

Mary Bolinger, who operates a nearby bed-and-breakfast on East Oregon Road, appealed the commissioners’ zoning approval soon after the 2019 vote. Her attorney, William Cluck, said Brown's order simply signs off on the collective request from the township, Bolinger and the Hursts to require the commissioners’ participation.

In March, DiMeo and Bear, along with the only Democrat on the board, Barry Kauffman, each recused themselves from participating in Oregon Village case, saying they weighed in on the 2019 decision in their political campaigns running for the township board.

They said they worried their participation would cloud the proceedings because the public would view them as biased in the matter.

Brubaker also recused herself, citing the professional standards for attorneys in elected office.

That left the board without a quorum to hear the case. Without at least three commissioners taking part, the board cannot conduct its business.

With enough commissioners back at the table, the May 9 meeting will likely address a December order from the Commonwealth Court that said that the commissioners didn't interpret the township’s zoning rules correctly regarding the developers’ requirement to show its plans wouldn't harm any nearby historic properties. The application didn’t label Bolinger’s property historic, which led to her appeal.

The three-judge panel from the appeals court ordered the zoning case to be sent back down to the township’s board of commissioners to vote on the zoning application again, now three years later.

The commissioners also still have to decide how they will handle the court’s orders to reconsider the case.

The township’s solicitor, J. Dwight Yoder, explained to commissioners in previous public meetings that they will have to decide whether to open the case back up to new testimony, or whether to vote again only based on the 2019 hearings.

In a second meeting in early April on the issue, Yoder advised the board that he found a legal precedent called the “rule of necessity,” that gives them safe ground to participate in the case.

Kauffman then agreed to drop his recusal, but Bear and DiMeo ultimately did not – requiring the solicitor and both parties in the case to go back to court together to ask Brown to force Bear and DiMeo to participate. Brown signed off on his order the next day.

The rule of necessity is a legal doctrine usually applied to judges. It allows judges to hear a case that they might have a bias or prejudice in, if there is no adequate replacement.

Under Pennsylvania law, judges can recuse themselves from a case due to bias. They can also be taken off a case “whenever the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” by a party in the case.

No such law exists for lawmakers. Under the Pennsylvania ethics laws, public officials must abstain from votes if they or a family member is positioned to financially benefit from it – such as a government contract or a job appointment.

The May 9 meeting is scheduled to take place at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive, at 6 p.m.