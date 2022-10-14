Lancaster County Judge Richard J. Reich on Monday approved a proposal by the estate of late real estate developer Richard Welkowitz to sell its stake in an ATM-owning partnership to Lancaster-based investment firm Heller Capital Group for $13.8 million.

The move is designed to pay down debts incurred by the estate. One of Welkowitz’s businesses, Blackford Development, was a 95% owner in a partnership that owns 5,138 ATMs, according to a previous filing outlining the plan.

Under previously reported terms of the proposed sale, Heller Capital Group would pay the Welkowitz estate $3 million cash at closing. Then it would pay $300,000 a month to the estate for three years, totaling $10.8 million.

The creditors at issue are owed $51 million, according to filings in the county Register of Wills.

The Heller Capital Group, which is a 5% owner in the partnership, would become sole owner through the deal.

Several banks, as creditors to Welkowitz’s estate, had raised objections as they sought more information, but most were resolved before the hearing, according to the judge’s order. Those banks were PeoplesBank and Traditions Bank, both based in York, Centric Bank of Harrisburg, and Univest Bank & Trust of Souderton. Barley Snyder law firm represents the Welkowitz estate.

Welkowitz died by suicide Dec. 26, 2019, leading to claims filed by more than 30 creditors totaling more than $210 million, according to Register of Wills and county court filings.

Since 2020, the estate has been trying to raise money to pay creditors. In July 2020, Welkowitz’s estate auctioned 17 luxury cars and a motorcycle for more than $7 million at an auction in Indianapolis, Indiana.

At another auction that summer, more than 600 of Welkowitz’s belongings, including autographed sports memorabilia, car-related items, artwork and office equipment, were sold. The proceeds of that sale were not available.

Later that year, the estate sold Welkowitz’s home just north of Boca Raton, Florida, for nearly $5.8 million.

Welkowitz founded Crown Properties, which became Blackford Development, in 1968. Among the many properties he developed was Lancaster Outlet City, which opened in 1982 on Lincoln Highway East. It is now Tanger Outlets.