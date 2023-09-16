ACNB Bank recently welcomed Joseph P. Flanagan as VP/Commercial Loan Officer. In this role, Joe is responsible for building commercial customer relationships, primarily by providing commercial loan, depository, treasury management, and other banking services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer’s business. He most recently served as a financing manager for Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. Joe is based at the Bank’s loan office at 160 North Pointe Blvd. in Lancaster. He can be reached at jflanagan@acnb.com and 717.339.5368.

