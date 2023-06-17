Ephrata National Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Joselyn Strohm as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

In this role, Strohm will oversee all of ENB’s operational teams including Retail Operations, Customer Service, Facilities, Information and Technology, and Credit. She will also be responsible for improving ENB’s internal efficiency through a variety of projects and system upgrades.

Strohm has experience working in many facets of the financial services industry, with previous roles involving commercial loan processing, product innovation, mortgage loan management, and technology solutions. Most recently, she served as the Director of Product Management at FIS, a leading technology provider to the financial services industry, where she led a team of 200 employees to provide financial institutions, including ENB, with efficient and innovative solutions to everyday business needs. As such, Strohm is already familiar with ENB’s leadership, technology team, systems, and innovation strategies,

making her well-prepared to step into the role of ENB’s COO.

Strohm holds a degree in Economics from Valencia College and recently received the FIS Client Excellence Award. Throughout her career, she has served in various mentorship roles, including leading a women’s networking mentorship at FIS and STEM Goes Red, a mentorship for teenage girls that is part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative. Beyond her service with the American Heart Association, Strohm also volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank in Orlando, Florida and has coached both baseball and soccer. In her free time, she enjoys cooking and spending time laughing with her husband and two children.

Strohm currently resides in Stevens, Pennsylvania, having recently relocated from Orlando, Florida.

