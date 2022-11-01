Manheim Township-based Keystone Custom Homes has announced a joint partnership with Evans Coghill Homes that brings the Charlotte, North Carolina-based builder under the Keystone Custom Homes brand.

A spokesperson for Keystone Custom Homes declined to disclose the financial terms of the transaction that she described as “not fully an acquisition.” The deal was finalized Oct. 1.

As its own firm, Evans Coghill Homes had eight full-time employees and $11.5 million in annual revenue. With the transaction, Keystone Custom Homes has 179 employees and expects to have more than $300 million in revenue this year.

All Evans Coghill employees have now joined Keystone Custom Homes, including Alan Banks, founder and CEO of Evans Coghill Homes, who is now a division president for Keystone Custom Homes.

Founded in 1992 by Jeff Rutt, Keystone Custom Homes has built more than 8,000 homes in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Its corporate office is at 227 Granite Run Drive.