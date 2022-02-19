At the end of the year, Johnson & Johnson plans to close its East Lampeter Township plant where it makes Pepcid and Imodium products.

The 144,000-square-foot plant in Greenfield at 1838 Colonial Village Lane will end production in December and then be decommissioned by the fall of 2023, a company spokesman confirmed Friday.

“We are working the consumer health supply chain network to better meet the needs of consumers and customers for years to come. As a part of this strategy, we intend to exit production at our Lancaster, Pennsylvania, facility,” said Annette Reichel, director of communications and public affairs.

Reichel would not disclose the size of the workforce at the Greenfield plant, but there were 120 employees in 2011 when Johnson & Johnson took full ownership of what had previously been a joint venture with Merck.

“We understand the potential impact this may have on our people and their families. Consistent with our credo, we will work to provide them with appropriate support during this time of change,” Reichel said.

The Greenfield plant is part of Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health division. Last fall, the New-Jersey based health care giant announced plans to spin off that division as its own, yet-to-be-named company selling over-the-counter medications and consumer health goods such as Tylenol, Band-Aid and Listerine. The rest of the company sells medical devices and prescription drugs, including a COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson has said it expects the separation to be completed by fall 2024.

In 1985, Johnson & Johnson began developing the plant in Greenfield for production of disposable diapers, but that plan was dropped several years later. In 1992 a joint venture between Johnson & Johnson and Merck began making consumer health products there, and then in 2011 Johnson & Johnson purchased Merck's stake in a joint venture between the firms.

In Lancaster County, Johnson & Johnson also has a plant in Lititz where more than 400 employees make Listerine, among other things.