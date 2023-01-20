Lancaster County’s two Johnson & Johnson plants were recently sold for $59 million in a move to consolidate ahead of the company's planned spinoff of its consumer health division into a new company called Kenvue.

The Lititz plant, which makes Listerine and Lubriderm among other products, sold for $48.7 million to a new J&J company that was incorporated in Nevada in 2022. The new company, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., holds the assets that will be transferred to Kenvue at some point.

J&J representatives did not respond to repeated inquiries from LNP | LancasterOnline.

The company’s 144,000-square-foot Greenfield plant, 1838 Colonial Village Lane, East Lampeter Township, sold for $10.9 million. It was previously reported that production would end by the end of 2022 and the plant would be decommissioned by the fall of 2023. There were 120 employees in 2011 when J&J took full ownership of what had previously been a joint venture with Merck.

The corporate changes would affect the more than 1,000 employees at the Lititz plant at 400 W. Lincoln Ave. Some of the workers are members of the United Steelworkers whose contract is set to expire in April, according to the union’s website. Attempts to reach the union were not successful.

According to state records, J&J Consumer employs between 1,000 and 4,999 people in Lititz. J&J Consumer was listed as the county’s 40th largest employer last summer, according to the most recent data available. The division that will be spun off had approximately 20,000 employees, with approximately 5,400 in North America.

The company announced in September that its Consumer Health unit would be spun off and renamed Kenvue. It will be headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

On Jan. 4, Kenvue told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a draft registration that it planned to offer stock to the public at some point in the future.

Kenvue filed to be listed as an independent company under the ticker symbol KVUE. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the underwriters for the offering. J&J said it will retain at least 80.1% of the voting power of shares of common stock. The cost of the stock has not been announced but it is expected to launch by November. The shares will be available on the New York Stock Exchange.

The 550,000-square-foot Lititz plant is highlighted as one of nine “key manufacturing facilities,’ in Kenvue’s SEC registration. Only two of the facilities are located in the United States.

“The strategic focus of our Lititz facility is to produce Skin Health and Beauty and Essential Health products, including Listerine, Lubriderm, Aveeno, Neosporin, Desitin and Johnson’s Baby products,” Kenvue said in its SEC filing.

The other U.S. facility to be owned by Kenvue is in Fort Washington, Montgomery County. It makes Tylenol, Motrin, Zyrtec and Benadryl.

Kenvue said in its SEC filing that the Lititz property will be one of 46 it will own following the spin off. The company plans to lease another 134 facilities.

J&J management has said that splitting its consumer from its pharmaceutical and medical devices divisions will allow the businesses to focus more on growth opportunities and provide more value to shareholders.

The company reported $93.8 billion in sales in 2021, up 13.6% from 2020. The medical device and pharmaceutical business were up 17.9% and 14.3%, respectively. The consumer division brought in $14.6 billion, up just 4.1% over 2020.