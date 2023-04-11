High Properties LLC paid $14 million to buy the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health plant in Greenfield where over-the-counter products like Pepcid and Imodium were made, according to Lancaster County property records.

As part of Johnson & Johnson’s restructuring, the East Lampeter Township plant at 1838 Colonial Village Lane is being decommissioned and its 57 workers will be laid off by the end of this year.

High plans to market the 144,000-square-foot building to manufacturers, food processors, or pharmaceutical companies, Mike Lorelli, senior vice president – commercial asset management at High Associates Ltd., told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email statement.

Lorelli said the property has specialized features that make it attractive to those types of tenants such as a water purification system, a sewer pretreatment facility and an upgraded HVAC infrastructure.

The building will be available in January 2024 after Johnson & Johnson completes its decommissioning.

“Our plan is to lease the facility to a single tenant; the building is expandable to approximately 250,000 square feet,” Lorelli wrote.

The facility goes on the market at a time when industrial properties are at a premium. Lancaster County’s industrial property has a vacancy rate of less than 1% and very little land is available for industrial development.

The greatest demand is for 25,000- to 50,000-square-foot facilities, which makes it a challenge to keep growing local businesses in the county, development experts have said.

With the acquisition of the plant, High Properties is the sole owner of the East Lampeter Township 600-acre business park for the first time in about 40 years.

Built in 1986, Johnson & Johnson developed the plant in Greenfield for production of disposable diapers, but that plan was dropped several years later. In 1992 a joint venture between Johnson & Johnson and Merck began making consumer health products there, and then in 2011 Johnson & Johnson purchased Merck's stake in a joint venture between the firms.

Greenfield has been evolving into a mixed use community. Greenfield is roughly located between Willow Road to the north and Hempstead Road to the south and Pitney Road to the west with Greenfield Road as the major road passing through to Route 30. It has its own business park zoning district.

Layoffs to come

Johnson & Johnson Consumer has said it will begin laying off workers at the Greenfield facility on April 28. The layoffs will be in phases as part of a previously announced decommissioning of the plant, which closed last year. The employees are not represented by a union.

There were 120 employees in 2011 when Johnson & Johnson took full ownership of what had previously been a joint venture with Merck.

The Greenfield plant manufactured over-the-counter products such as Pepcid and Imodium. It is one of two Johnson & Johnson plants in Lancaster County. The other plant is in Lititz where about 300 workers make Listerine and Lubriderm, among other products. Johnson & Johnson consolidated those plants to a new corporate entity ahead of the company's planned spinoff of its consumer health division into a new company called Kenvue.

Johnson & Johnson management has said that splitting its consumer division from its pharmaceutical and medical devices divisions will allow the businesses to focus more on growth opportunities and provide more value to shareholders.

The company reported $93.8 billion in sales in 2021, up 13.6% from 2020. The medical device and pharmaceutical business were up 17.9% and 14.3%, respectively. The consumer division brought in $14.6 billion, up just 4.1% over 2020.

Kenvue said in its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Lititz property will be one of 46 it will own following the spinoff. The company plans to lease another 134 facilities. A contract with United Steelworkers union local 670 expires April 28.