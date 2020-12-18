After publicity about John J. Jeffries’ decision to stay open despite a state shutdown order, one of its owners tried to clarify the Lancaster city restaurant’s stance.

In an email to customers Wednesday, John J. Jeffries owners Sean Cavanaugh and Michael Carson explained why the restaurant’s indoor dining room would be staying open despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that they close until Jan. 4.

The email cited The Great Barrington Declaration, a controversial approach to the pandemic which calls for the virus to circulate among less-vulnerable people to build up herd immunity.

In a follow-up email to customers Friday, Cavanaugh expressed his thanks for support from many customers who supported the restaurant’s decision to stay open, but said he regretted including any mention of the Great Barrington Declaration, which advocates an approach that has been criticized by the World Health Organization and other public health bodies.

“I am disturbed by the reaction of some at my mention of the Great Barrington Declaration and the conclusions they have drawn about my values and beliefs,” Cavanaugh wrote. “I wholeheartedly support masks, social distancing, reduced indoor capacity of all businesses, and taking personal responsibility to limit ones in-person interactions by reducing or halting visits to businesses and other people’s homes.”

The email continued: “Please do not be distracted away from the vital question - what is Governor Wolf’s plan to support the people in our community who work in the industries impacted by his recent shutdowns? Our family of employees need to pay their rent, mortgages and put food on the table for their families. The current unemployment benefits do not come close to doing that. How do we take care of our families?”