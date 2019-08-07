Closed since mid-July because of “lease issues,” JoBoys Brewpub in Lititz will not be reopening.
Jeff Harless, who owned the brewpub at 27-31 E. Main St. with his wife, Jo, told the Lititz Record the brewpub is now permanently closed because they could not negotiate reduced rent for the property.
“The rent drove us out of business,” Harless told the Lititz Record Express.
The brewpub which featured Southern-style barbecue and handcrafted beer closed July 18 when notices on its website and Facebook pages said it would remain closed “until further notice to work out lease issues.”
The Harlesses originally opened JoBoys Brewpub in Manheim in 2010, moving it to Lititz four years later.
In Lititz, JoBoys had seating for 124, including at a central bar, a section of booths and an area of tables behind the four brew tanks that sit just inside the large windows on Main Street. A separate speakeasey operated downstairs.