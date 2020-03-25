Consider this the calm before the storm.

Lancaster County’s unemployment rate stayed at 3.6% in January, unchanged from December, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Lancaster County’s unemployment rate hasn’t lingered at that level since January-February 2018. Back then, the local rate was near the end of a gradual descent from its recent peak of 8.4% in January 2010, in the wake of the Great Recession.

This new rate was the result of the county having 275,900 residents with jobs and 10,400 residents without jobs but actively seeking work, the state numbers show.

The January numbers, of course, reflect the labor market here long before the impact of the COVID-19 was felt here this month, virtually shutting down the restaurant, retail, hotel and other industries.

The March unemployment rate for Lancaster County is scheduled to be announced by the state April 28.

But the early signs are ominous. Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D., Philadelphia) said Wednesday that the state received a record 540,000 new claims for unemployment benefits in the past week. Lancaster County figures were not immediately available.

Since the Department of Labor & Industry began compiling monthly unemployment data in 1976, the highest rate in Lancaster County is 9.2% in January 1983, also in the wake of a recession.