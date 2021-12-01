After months of small steps forward, job growth in Lancaster County essentially came to a halt in October, a new state report shows.

The state Department of Labor & Industry said Tuesday that the county economy lost 100 jobs that month to sink to 248,100, a minuscule dip of 0.04%. The tiny decline put the number of jobs here slightly farther below the pre-pandemic level of 261,500.

But Lancaster economist Adam Ozimek sees the October figure as a temporary lull in job growth here, not an indicator of significant economic trouble.

“I wouldn't focus too much on the fact that this is a negative number and all the worrisome connotations that come with that,” Ozimek said. “Instead, think of this as more or less flat given the margin of error in this survey. This leaves us essentially where we were last month -- strong demand for workers but a lack of labor supply.”

(According to Jeff Newman, an industry and business analyst with the state, the state's estimate of the number of jobs in Lancaster County could be off by as many as 2,465 jobs, or roughly 1%.)

Ozimek said that, sooner or later, jobless people who’ve been “on the sidelines” during the pandemic and not looking for work will have to get back in the game. State figures show the county has 10,100 fewer people working or looking for work than it did before the pandemic, when the labor force here numbered 286,500.

“We don't know when the labor supply will start significantly increasing, but it should in the relatively near term. Think months not years,” said Ozimek, chief economist for Upwork, a global online platform for freelancers and businesses that need their services.

After COVID-19 hit the nation in March 2020, the number of jobs in the county plunged to 211,600 while the unemployment rate here soared to 15.2%, the worst here since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

The economy then began to regain its strength. By August 2020, the number of jobs here had risen slightly above 240,000. But fresh waves of COVID-19 cases, intensified by the arrival of the highly contagious delta variant this spring, undercut the progress.

As a result, the number of jobs in the county has stayed mired in the 240,000s, leaving the county with 13,400 fewer jobs than it had before the pandemic, a deficit of 5.1 percentage points.

(The state defines Lancaster County jobs as filled, paid positions, either part time or full time, at employers in the county, regardless of whether the person filling that job lives in the county.)

Another indicator of the slight deterioration in the job market here in October is a small rise in the county’s unemployment rate. It climbed to 4.3% from September’s 4.2%, the Department of Labor & Industry said.

Still, the local rate was relatively good, compared to the rates of the 17 other metropolitan areas in the state. State College had the best rate at 4.0%, followed by Gettysburg at 4.1%, leaving Lancaster County in third place. The metro with the worst rate was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton at 7.1%.

The statewide rate was 6.0% and the nationwide rate was 4.6%.