With chart

Job growth in Lancaster County came nearly to a halt in August, the state Department of Labor & Industry reported Tuesday.

The county economy added a mere 300 jobs from July -- a paltry 0.1% increase – to reach 247,800 total jobs, remaining far short of the pre-pandemic level of 261,500 jobs.

“The rise of the delta variant has been a headwind for the economy,” said Adam Ozimek, chief economist for Upwork, a global online platform that connects freelancers with employers.

“While higher vaccination rates have helped Lancaster and much of the Northeast fare better than many other parts of the country, we have nevertheless seen an increase in cases, deaths and hospitalizations,” the Lancaster resident said.

“The effect on consumer behavior has not been enough to really put the recovery at risk, but it did slow it,” Ozimek said.

When COVID-19 arrived in March 2020, it slashed the number of jobs in the county to 211,600 and propelled unemployment to 15.2%, the worst here since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

The economy then began to recover, eventually pushing the number of jobs here slightly above 240,000 in August 2020.

But job growth then slowed dramatically, as waves of fresh COVID-19 cases battered the economy, capped by the appearance of the highly contagious delta variant this spring.

That’s left the county with 13,700 fewer jobs than it had before the pandemic, a deficit of 5.2 percentage points.

Another sign of the anemic recovery is the county’s unemployment rate. It rose to 4.9% in August from 4.7% in July, as the number of unemployed countians rose by 300 to 13,400 – at a time when employers continue to have thousands of positions unfilled.

That labor shortage has caused numerous employers to raise wages and offer sign-on bonuses for months, in an effort to make their jobs more attractive, and forced some employers to reduce their hours of operation, as LNP | LancasterOnline has reported.

Like the number of jobs here, the local unemployment rate remains far from normal. Before the pandemic struck, the jobless rate in the county had been between 3.0% and 3.9% for three straight years.

Other parts of Pennsylvania are considerably worse off, though.

While the local unemployment rate went up, so did rates for many of the other 17 metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania, enabling Lancaster County to retain its customary status as a metro with a better-than-average rate. Among the state’s metro areas, only Gettysburg, at 4.4%, had a better jobless rate than Lancaster County.

Statewide, the August unemployment rate was 6.4%. Across the nation, the unemployment rate in August was 5.2%.