Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a restaurant Wednesday along Route 322 in the new Ephrata Crossing shopping center.

The Ephrata franchise sub shop at 807 E. Main St. will feature sandwiches made with meats and cheeses sliced on the spot and served on bread baked in-house. Many sandwiches are topped with a combination of red wine vinegar and olive oil referred to as “the juice.”

The 1,600 square-foot Ephrata restaurant has seating capacity for around 35 but mostly does pickup business. Delivery is offered through third-party companies.

The Ephrata shop will be the second Lancaster County location for Jersey Mike’s, which also has a restaurant the Shoppes at Belmont. Both restaurants are operated by franchisees Matt and Kristie Patterson, who have 15 other franchise locations.

The Pattersons are also planning to open a Jersey Mike’s this summer in a small shopping center building built near Tanger Outlets, next to Arby’s. Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has more than 1,800 U.S. restaurants.

Jersey Mike’s is among the early tenants in the new Ephrata Township shopping center, which includes 83,000 square feet of retail space and already includes a Home2 Suites by Hilton, an AT&T store, Panera Bread and a SuperCuts. A Chipotle is slated to open sometime in March.