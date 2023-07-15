Girls on the Run (GOTR) Lancaster and Lebanon is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer West to Executive Director. As a co-founder in 2009, Jennifer has served as the Program Director for the past 14 years. During this time, the program has positively impacted over 18,000 girls and more than 1,000 coaches. In her new role, Jennifer will lead the team in exciting new ways to champion the vision of the program with community outreach and ensuring accessibility to all girls. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development program designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional, and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences.

