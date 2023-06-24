Barley Snyder Partner Jennifer Craighead Carey Named to City & State PA’s Law Power 100 list

Lancaster, Pa. – Barley Snyder is pleased to announce Partner Jennifer Craighead Carey has been named to City & State PA’s (CSPA) Law Power 100 list. The special digital issue highlights top leaders in the Pennsylvania legal community.

The 2023 Law Power 100 takes an in-depth look at Pennsylvania’s elected officials, prosecutors, appointees, partners at prominent firms, defense attorneys, public defenders, legal scholars and others in the legal profession who are shaping the direction of the state politically and legally, according to its website.

“It is truly an honor to be included in City & State PA’s Law Power 100 list,” said Craighead Carey. “I am humbled to be listed among many remarkable leaders that help form law and policy in the commonwealth.”

Craighead Carey has been recognized many times for her outstanding devotion to her craft. Thomson Reuters named her a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer for the fourteenth consecutive year in 2023. Lawyers of Color also recognized her as a “Law Firm Leader” in its 2022 edition which features leaders dedicated to promoting diversity and social justice in the legal profession. Most recently, Millersville University named Craighead Carey a “Marvelous Marauder,” a recognition that honors alumni demonstrating dedication, professional achievement, excellence and a commitment to staying engaged with the institution after graduating.

“This recognition is reflective of Jennifer’s abilities as an effective leader, skilled attorney and influential changemaker,” said Managing Partner Jeff Lobach. “It is an unparalleled privilege to work beside Jennifer and to have her outstanding support and leadership at our firm. We greatly appreciate the hard work that she puts forth every day.”

Craighead Carey is a partner in the firm’s Employment Practice Group, concentrating her practice in areas of labor and employment law. She has been part of the firm for nearly 30 years and currently serves on the firm’s management committee and holds several board positions with local organizations.

About Barley Snyder

Barley Snyder is a law firm based in Pennsylvania with more than 130 attorneys practicing from offices located in Lancaster, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Malvern, Hanover, Gettysburg, Wyomissing and Schuylkill Haven, Pa., and Hunt Valley and Columbia, Md. The firm serves businesses, individuals and organizations in all major areas of civil law including business, employment, immigration, employee benefits, finance & creditors’ rights, intellectual property, litigation, estate planning and administration, real estate, tax, construction, environment and energy, health care, education, municipal authority, hospitality, senior living, cybersecurity and food and agribusiness. www.barley.com | @BarleySnyder.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.