Looking to speed up deliveries in the western U.S. for its clients, the Jay Group last week opened an ecommerce fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada.

The 127,000-square-foot leased space is the first facility outside Lancaster County for the Lancaster-based company, founded in 1965. The Jay Group invested $500,000 in outfitting the space for its needs.

The fulfillment center, the culmination of three years of research and planning, makes it possible for Jay Group to provide next-day delivery service to nearly 70 million people in the western U.S.

As the Reno location ramps up over the coming months, the facility is expected to have 35 employees by Dec. 1 and 50 to 70 employees within a year.

Jay Group is a family owned business that provides its clients with warehouse inventory management, ecommerce fulfillment and specialty packaging services. Clients include global brands in the medical device, consumer electronics and health and beauty industries.

Now with 292 employees, Jay Group expects its 2021 revenue to grow by 20% to 25% to about $40 million, helped by a boost from the Reno facility and new contracts.

