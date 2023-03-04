The law offices of Morgan Hallgren Crosswell and Kane PC are pleased to announce that Jason M. Hess has become a Shareholder. Jason received his J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and was admitted to practice in Pennsylvania in 2005. Jason joined the firm as an associate in January of 2014 and specializes in municipal, land use, civil litigation, and real estate law.

