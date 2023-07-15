DM/A welcomed Jasmine Lee, A.S.L.A. Associate as a Landscape Architectural Designer in June 2023.

She received a Master of Landscape Architecture in 2023 from Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 2005, she acquired a Bachelor’s Degree in Interior Architecture, Retail Merchandising, and a minor in Business, Magna Cum Laude from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

Jasmine is certified in Archeworks Alternative Design (2006.) She is an Associate member of the American Society of Landscape Architects.

For more info, visit www.dmai.com.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.