Fourteen janitorial workers have unionized at Kellogg’s East Hempfield Township plant, joining 388 production workers as the conglomerate moves toward a previously announced split into two separate publicly traded companies by year’s end.

The local plant, at 2050 State Road, makes iconic brands such as Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies, and will become part of WK Kellogg Co, which will focus on cereal in the North American market. Kellogg’s other interests will become a company called Kellanova that will focus on global snacking and plant-based products. The company had previously said it would split into three but decided on two earlier this year.

Last week, the National Labor Relations Board certified the East Hempfield Township plant union vote by workers employed by GDI Services Inc. to join the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Local 374G. The change to union status includes all full-time and regular part-time janitors, janitorial leads and storeroom clerks employed by GDI at the Kellogg plant. The union already represents 388 production workers at the plant.

Neither the union nor GDI Services Inc., which is headquartered in Canada, responded to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, in a call with investors Thursday, Kellogg Co. executives said they would more fully outline the strategy and plans for splitting in two at a presentation Wednesday.

Kellogg executives said the cereal segment was running “high single digit growth” in the second quarter of 2023.

Cereal earnings expected to improve

Kellogg started operating Kellanova and WK Kellogg in parallel to work out bugs prior to the formal change. It means that the cereal business now has a separate sales organization, which should help its earnings, executives said. The cereal segment was coming out of a depressed environment because of a fire and strike last year, in which there was little promotional activity or merchandizing, the executives said.

The union, Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International, ratified a contract in December 2021 after an 11-week strike that brought U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to Lancaster County to walk with workers. The strike ended after the company promised higher wages, enhanced benefits and a quicker path to permanent employment for its temporary workers.

Previously, Kellogg blamed the strike and the fire at one of its plants for a 10% net sales decrease last year for North America cereal as it reestablished production and inventory levels after the strike. It said North America operating profit decreased 11% in part due to the residual impact of the fire and strike.

In June, Kellogg formally announced its board had approved a plan to separate into two companies. WK Kellogg Co, with about $2.7 billion in 2022 net sales, will be a leading cereal company in the U.S., Canada and Caribbean, with a portfolio of iconic, world-class brands, leading market positions, and compelling opportunities for investment and profit growth, the company said.

Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Co.'s chairman and CEO, said the stand-alone companies will benefit from “an enhanced focus” that will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities, unlocking value for shareowners."

Kellogg aims to complete the separation transaction during the fourth quarter of this year.

The company previously said it did not envision any changes to its products or real estate.

“The transactions will not result in any office moves or closures, and our intent is for our current real estate footprint to remain the same,” Kellogg said in a FAQ intended for employees posted at unleashingourpotential.com.