As part of its plan to restructure in bankruptcy J.C. Penney will close nearly 30 percent of its stores, although it hasn’t yet identified which ones will be shuttered.

J.C. Penney, which is an anchor tenant at Park City Center, said it plans to close 192 stores by February and then another 50 in 2022.

J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy reorganization Friday, May 15, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced stores to temporarily close. After announcing bankruptcy, the company said its physical stores and online sales operations will stay open during restructuring.

Based in Plano, Texas, J.C. Penney operates 846 stores, down from more than 1,000 three years ago. Its Park City location, opened in 1970, was the first store to debut at the mall.