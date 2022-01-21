It's the end of an era for Weaver Nut Co.: company announces closure of retail, ecommerce stores

On Thursday morning a family came to Weaver Nut Co. retail store in Clay Township to express their thanks to the beloved longtime family-owned candy and nut retailer that just announced its closure.

“I will miss your company very much,” a child from that family wrote in the card on which she had drawn hearts and attached a pair of handmade earrings shaped like candy.

Weaver’s Chief Financial Officer Vincent Weaver, 37, wasn’t there to greet the family personally but he was still moved by the gesture, sharing it with LNP | LancasterOnline. As a son of Weaver Nut’s founder, he said he knows the roots of the company and the values that helped it prosper in Lancaster County for nearly 50 years.

How to find Weaver Nut Co. items after Feb. 14 Wondering how you can find your favorite Weaver Nut Co. candy when its retail and ecommerce site closes on Feb. 14? Chief Financial Officer Vincent Weaver said to contact the sales department at sales@weavernut.com, tell them where you live and what candy you are looking for, and they will help you find a retail shop near you.

It’s the end of an era for Weaver Nut Co.

The retail store and ecommerce portal are set to close Feb. 14 as its wholesale and manufacturing operations move and expand at a site near Sinking Spring, Berks County. It also operates a distribution center in North Lebanon Township in Lebanon County. The retail store staff of about 15 to 20 people will be offered alternate employment within the company. Weaver declined to reveal what will become of the company’s soon-to-be vacant 2.6-acre Lancaster County site.

Although Weaver did not rule out having a presence in Lancaster County in the future, the mid-February closures will mark the first time since 1975 that Weaver Nut hasn’t had an operation in the county.

In addition to the retail store, Weaver distributes throughout the country 4,000 different items, including nuts, candy, trail mixes and other snacks made locally and made elsewhere. It manufactures its own line of chocolates, too.

What the fans are saying Weaver Nut Co. fans were sad to hear the Clay Township retail store just outside Ephrata Township along with its ecommerce site will close Feb. 14. Here is some of what they’re saying on the company’s Facebook page: — I'm so sorry. I always loved shopping at the retail store and loved taking family there when they would visit. I will really miss the store! — I too am so sad about this!!! Our granddaughters loved visiting the candy store when here from Germany! Ohhh the unique treats I could find to ship over will be sorry missed. I’m still crossing my fingers you’ll change your mind!!! — This is so sad! We have been camping in the area for over 20 years, many weekends per season, and a trip to Weaver's is always on the agenda every weekend, where we stock up for the kids, grandkids, family and friends. I don't know what we will do now. — I love this store every time I came over from Scotland I would always shop there will so miss it — That's a huge loss to our area. This was one of the good places to shop in Ephrata. — Oh no this makes me so sad. I loved your store:/ I understand this decision was probably very hard to make. Just know the community will miss you! — So many childhood memories (and current memories) with your candy store. We certainly are sad to see you go. May God Bless your new direction.

The closure of the retail store in particular will be felt among longtime fans of the company’s snacks. It became a destination for shoppers from both in and outside of Lancaster County. The company touted its wholesome Lancaster connection on its website. Campers shopped for nuts before trips, while corporate clients built hundreds of custom gift baskets for clients. Grandparents brought their grandchildren and regulars brought visitors to shop there for candy and nuts - more than 140 different kinds - not found easily all in one spot anywhere else.

With the retail and ecommerce sites closing, Weaver snack fans “can find pieces (but) it’s going to be hard to find everything we have under one roof,” Weaver said.

A fire in August destroyed the company’s Clay Township warehouse, forcing it to pivot to a Lebanon County location. Its retail store was saved during the fire but required a full remodel, which was completed in November. It reopened Nov. 13 but was limited due to the lack of store fixtures and displays. Ultimately, however, the choice to end direct to customer sales is a choice with roots in the growing sectors of the company, decline in productivity and market forces like the so-called Amazon Effect.

Weaver said about 10 years ago the company felt its margins squeezed as physical retail was disrupted by the ease and inexpensive shopping of huge online retailers like Amazon.

A mid-sized retailer, Weaver had more overhead with a staff of 15 to 20 than a mom-and-pop operation, he said. The company looked to new opportunities and decided to add chocolate manufacturing and was able to gain customers through its established distribution operation.

And manufacturing and wholesale is where the growth is happening. Weaver had projected the company would grow by 30% in 2021. Despite the fire, it still experienced 20% growth.

Weaver said the industry growth rate in the last 20 years has been about 5% to 10% annually.

“We beat last December’s sales with more than 100% recovery,” Weaver said.

That’s without a return of manufacturing, which has been down since the fire when the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing center was destroyed.

“From our perspective we didn’t see the vision of our business being in retail space,” he said. That is, the Weaver store couldn’t become a niche destination store or become a big retailer with warehousing and distribution like Amazon.

When the Sinking Spring location is remodeled and open this spring the company will have 95,000 square feet of space.

There are a lot of challenges to overcome in the retail space, Weaver said, including staffing, which is getting increasingly expensive. The challenges are not insurmountable but not where Weaver wanted to put its efforts. Finding new retail staff as older ones leave has been a challenge, Weaver said.

“The fire, obviously, was a huge change for us,” Weaver said. “We got through it. I believe everything happens for a reason. Sometimes you don’t know why until you look back years later and see God’s hand.”

A timeline for Weaver Nut Co. Here's how Weaver Nut Co. grew: • 1975: E. Paul Weaver III begins operating Weaver Bulk Foods in his home basement in Myerstown, Lebanon County. Weaver and his wife, Miriam, own and operate seven market stands through the region. •1980: The Weavers sell six of the market stands, retaining a stand at Cloister Shopping Center in Ephrata Borough. • 1982: The Weavers move their growing wholesale business to a leased space behind the Cloister Shopping Center. • 1983: The Weavers open a candy store called Weaver’s Candy and Cookie Outlet in the Cloister Shopping Center. They boost the smaller retail side of the business by constructing a second store on Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township. It includes a coffee shop named for their son, Edward. • 1986: The company moves to 1925 W. Main St. in Clay Township. It’s renamed E. Paul Weaver III Nut Co. Inc. • 1990: It builds the four-story Clay Township warehouse, doubling the size of both the wholesale and retail business. • 1993: The name and logo change to Weaver Nut Co. Inc., and annual wholesale sales are reported to be $14 million. • 1995: Weaver starts Food Brokers International, a brokerage company that imports and buys from around the world under the private label. • 2001: The retail location on Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township is sold. • 2019: E. Paul Weaver III dies at the age of 67. His sons, Edward and Vincent, take over the business. • Aug. 4, 2021:Fire destroys Wearver Nut Co. warehouse and damages its retail store in Clay Township. Within days, the company leases warehouse space in Ephrata to continue to take deliveries and continue distribution. It moves warehouse operations to a new distribution center at 1560 Joel Drive in North Lebanon Township in Lebanon County. • Nov. 13, 2021: The remodeled retail store reopens after the company rebuilt its wholesale distribution operation. Late delivery of store fixtures and displays limits operation. • Jan. 17, 2022: The decision to close its retail store is announced on the company’s blog along with plans to move its distribution and restart its manufacturing at a facility in the Sinking Spring area of Berks County. • Feb. 14, 2022: Date retail store is scheduled to close. Source: LNP|Lancasteronline.com and Weavernut.com