It's the end of an era for Weaver Nut Co.: company announces closure of retail, ecommerce stores

On Thursday morning a family came to Weaver Nut Co. retail store in Clay Township to express their thanks to the beloved longtime family-owned candy and nut retailer that just announced its closure.
“I will miss your company very much,” a child from that family wrote in the card on which she had drawn hearts and attached a pair of handmade earrings shaped like candy.
Weaver’s Chief Financial Officer Vincent Weaver, 37, wasn’t there to greet the family personally but he was still moved by the gesture, sharing it with LNP | LancasterOnline. As a son of Weaver Nut’s founder, he said he knows the roots of the company and the values that helped it prosper in Lancaster County for nearly 50 years.
It’s the end of an era for Weaver Nut Co.
The retail store and ecommerce portal are set to close Feb. 14 as its wholesale and manufacturing operations move and expand at a site near Sinking Spring, Berks County. It also operates a distribution center in North Lebanon Township in Lebanon County. The retail store staff of about 15 to 20 people will be offered alternate employment within the company. Weaver declined to reveal what will become of the company’s soon-to-be vacant 2.6-acre Lancaster County site.
Although Weaver did not rule out having a presence in Lancaster County in the future, the mid-February closures will mark the first time since 1975 that Weaver Nut hasn’t had an operation in the county.
In addition to the retail store, Weaver distributes throughout the country 4,000 different items, including nuts, candy, trail mixes and other snacks made locally and made elsewhere. It manufactures its own line of chocolates, too.
The closure of the retail store in particular will be felt among longtime fans of the company’s snacks. It became a destination for shoppers from both in and outside of Lancaster County. The company touted its wholesome Lancaster connection on its website. Campers shopped for nuts before trips, while corporate clients built hundreds of custom gift baskets for clients. Grandparents brought their grandchildren and regulars brought visitors to shop there for candy and nuts - more than 140 different kinds - not found easily all in one spot anywhere else.
With the retail and ecommerce sites closing, Weaver snack fans “can find pieces (but) it’s going to be hard to find everything we have under one roof,” Weaver said.
A fire in August destroyed the company’s Clay Township warehouse, forcing it to pivot to a Lebanon County location. Its retail store was saved during the fire but required a full remodel, which was completed in November. It reopened Nov. 13 but was limited due to the lack of store fixtures and displays. Ultimately, however, the choice to end direct to customer sales is a choice with roots in the growing sectors of the company, decline in productivity and market forces like the so-called Amazon Effect.
Weaver said about 10 years ago the company felt its margins squeezed as physical retail was disrupted by the ease and inexpensive shopping of huge online retailers like Amazon.
A mid-sized retailer, Weaver had more overhead with a staff of 15 to 20 than a mom-and-pop operation, he said. The company looked to new opportunities and decided to add chocolate manufacturing and was able to gain customers through its established distribution operation.
And manufacturing and wholesale is where the growth is happening. Weaver had projected the company would grow by 30% in 2021. Despite the fire, it still experienced 20% growth.
Weaver said the industry growth rate in the last 20 years has been about 5% to 10% annually.
“We beat last December’s sales with more than 100% recovery,” Weaver said.
That’s without a return of manufacturing, which has been down since the fire when the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing center was destroyed.
“From our perspective we didn’t see the vision of our business being in retail space,” he said. That is, the Weaver store couldn’t become a niche destination store or become a big retailer with warehousing and distribution like Amazon.
When the Sinking Spring location is remodeled and open this spring the company will have 95,000 square feet of space.
There are a lot of challenges to overcome in the retail space, Weaver said, including staffing, which is getting increasingly expensive. The challenges are not insurmountable but not where Weaver wanted to put its efforts. Finding new retail staff as older ones leave has been a challenge, Weaver said.
“The fire, obviously, was a huge change for us,” Weaver said. “We got through it. I believe everything happens for a reason. Sometimes you don’t know why until you look back years later and see God’s hand.”