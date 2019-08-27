Innovative Technologies in Print said Tuesday it has acquired Steffy Printing for an undisclosed price.
With the Aug. 16 transaction, all eight of Steffy’s employees and Steffy’s equipment were moved to ITP’s Elizabethtown location of 130,000 square feet, where it employs 62.
In addition, Steffy President and CEO Rick Harting has become president of ITP, based at 200 S. Chestnut St.
ITP offers a full range of print services including: digital, offset, large format and wide format print capabilities, bindery, finishing services and mailing and fulfillment services.