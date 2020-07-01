A new store featuring Italian wines and some specialty grocery items has opened in Lancaster city.

Tonnino Winery takes a roughly 1,300-square-foot space at 945 N. Plum St., next to the spot where owner Gesino Sgro previously operated Gesino’s Italian Specialty Food, which closed more than a year ago.

Tonnino Winery carries some selected Italian foods such as olive oil, pasta, coffee and cheeses but features a variety of wines imported from the Tonnino Winery in Sicily, including natural and certified organic wines.

The wine shop takes a newly renovated space in part of a circa-1920 converted warehouse. The space that had housed Gesino’s Italian Specialty Food is now available as an event space. Sgro owns the warehouse and also owns Bacco Wine & Spirits, a wholesale wine importation business he began in 2004.