The Isaac’s Restaurant in Granite Run Square will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 24.
Isaac’s CEO Mike Weaver said the decision to close the restaurant at 1559 Manheim Pike was prompted by some newer shopping centers that have opened nearby as well as repairs he said would be needed in the space.
“These decisions are always difficult and can create a sense of loss. Memories are built at restaurants with staff and customers,” Weaver said.
All employees at the restaurant were offered positions at other Isaac’s locations, while gift cards will be honored at any other Isaac’s, Weaver said.
When the restaurant opened in 1992, it was the ninth location for the chain founded in Lancaster in 1983. Isaac’s now has 16 locations, including a downtown Lancaster restaurant it will be turning in to a brewpub.
Weaver said Isaac’s is evaluating six locations for potential new Isaac’s restaurants, some of which may also serve beer.