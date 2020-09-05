Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

“Local” fruits and vegetables are in the eye of the retailer.

And, judging from the divergent definitions used at seven of the major supermarkets operating in Lancaster County, they see it very differently.

In the view of Whole Foods, for instance, local produce sold at its Lancaster store is produce that’s grown in Pennsylvania or within 100 miles of the store.

Wegmans and Weis Markets look at local produce as fruits and veggies grown “near our stores.”

From the perspective of Giant, the county’s busiest supermarket chain, local produce at its Lancaster County stores comes from Pennsylvania and surrounding states.

Shady Maple Farm Market in East Earl perceives local produce as being grown in Lancaster County. At Stauffers of Kissel Hill and Oregon Dairy, local produce means the produce was picked and delivered the same day.

The wide range of definitions is surprising, not to mention “kind of odd,” said shopper Karl Bierly, 37, of Leola. In his mind, local produce means it was grown in Lancaster or surrounding counties, an opinion voiced by other customers interviewed by LNP | LancasterOnline for this story.

Still others, however, echoed the comments of Ryan Kline, 32, of Lancaster. He had no problem with a broader interpretation of local. “I’m fine with that. Certain things grow around here and certain things don’t.”

For consumers, local is an “ambiguous” term, with no precise definition, said Jeff Metzger, publisher of Food Trade News, a weekly newspaper that covers the supermarket industry in 70 mid-Atlantic counties, including Lancaster.

But in the supermarket industry, he said, it means either the produce was grown close to the store — “close” being a relative term — or under an exclusive agreement between the farmer and the retailer.

Vague as it may seem, local — by whatever definition — is an extremely important word to supermarkets this time of year. Their locally grown tomatoes, melons, corn, zucchini, squash, peppers, eggplant, onions, cantaloupes and other foods are prominently displayed and marketed.

And there’s ample signage in the stores to show where the particular produce originated, so shoppers can decide for themselves whether that’s local enough for their taste.

Supermarkets are touting their local produce aggressively, using flyers, newspaper inserts, in-store banners and displays, shopping bags, social media — and even billboards. (See photos above for examples.) They’re also posting biographies of their local farmers on their company websites and in their stores.

“Everybody’s really into it,” said Metzger.

Among the most enthusiastic advocates of local produce is Lin Weaver, co-owner of Shady Maple Farm Market, the county’s largest supermarket, which gets “almost daily” deliveries.

“We are big believers in buying local. Number one, it’s fresher. Number two, it’s better quality,” Weaver said. “Lancaster County has some of the best farmland and farmers in the world.”

Local produce also is a cornerstone of Shady Maple's business strategy, which explains why the store has the county's biggest and most varied assortment of Lancaster County produce, according to Weaver.

"Local produce will always be our root foundation and how we grow in the future," he said.

Major commitment

Supermarkets need to be deeply committed to local produce if they want their local-produce offerings to succeed, Metzger indicated. That’s especially true in Lancaster County, where supermarkets selling local produce are not just battling other stores in the county’s $1.57 billion grocery industry.

They also compete with farmers’ markets and roadside stands, which have their own fans. Among them is Lyndsey Rote, 32, of Mount Joy. To Rote, produce sold at roadside stands and Lancaster Central Market “is what I consider local.”

Supermarkets began emphasizing their local-produce offerings about 15 years ago, Metzger said. Stores began pushing harder in an attempt to differentiate themselves from their rivals, just like some stores emphasize price, variety, quality or another characteristic.

“Promoting local produce has become a very mature marketing strategy,” said Joe Watson, vice president of the Produce Marketing Association.

“Having local produce ultimately attracts more business,” Metzger said. “Consumers respond to local produce because they perceive that it’s fresher and tastes better. … They like making the connection from farm to plate.”