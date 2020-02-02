When Delaware hotelier Peter Bhai looks at Lincoln Highway East, he doesn’t see a road that’s crowded with competition.

He sees a road that’s open with opportunity.

That’s why Bhai is proposing to develop the corridor’s first extended-stay hotels, a Hyatt House and a TownePlace Suites by Marriott, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported last month.

The county has added 600 hotel rooms over the past four years but that doesn’t faze him.

“We love our location, have chosen the hotel brands that fit and draw guests and provide the caring staff that brings it all together, creating the stay that brings our guests back time and again,” he said.

More relevant to his project, though, Lincoln Highway East from Oakview Road to Route 896 — the backbone of the county’s tourist industry — has 21 other hotels on the same 2-mile stretch of road.

Again, Bhai wasn’t fazed.

“Our specific site is located perfectly next to Dutch Wonderland and across from the Tanger Outlets and down the street from The Shops at Rockvale,” he said.

Amish country, Sight & Sound Theatres and other appealing attractions are merely minutes away, Bhai pointed out.

Bhai, whose venture would create 205 rooms and 24 jobs at a cost he estimated at $30 million, is confident the extended-stay concept will prove popular to tourists and business travelers alike.

“It allows a family looking for a vacation getaway the flexibility of home-like amenities. It also provides the business person the space to spread out to work in the room and continue eating habits that require personal cooking,” he said.

Bhai said he believes that the extended-stay hotels would succeed here, despite having higher room rates than conventional hotels in what’s primarily a “value destination” — a place where travelers come in part because they get more for their money than in other tourist towns.

“In our experience, the convenience and experience that extended-stay hotels provide have become a selling feature that guests are looking for, and so they in essence sell themselves.

“Extended-stay hotels focus more on being a true destination hotel where guests are booking rooms ahead of time because of the amenities and quality they want,” he said.

Bhai is co-founder and CEO of SSN Hotels, based in Wilmington, Delaware, and oversees 10 hotels in New Jersey, seven in Pennsylvania, four in Delaware and one in Virginia. The closest to Lancaster is the Inn at Chocolate Avenue in Hershey.