Following the $2.75 million sale of the former Stoudts complex in Adamstown, its new owners have been painting and sprucing up as the founders of the landmark enterprises continue to wind down their businesses ahead of a planned move to Vermont.

Three owners of Dentech Industrial in Reamstown – Steve Rapp, John Fry and Marty Berndt -- bought the property they have renamed IronSpire Complex and where they will continue the Sunday antiques market, add a Sunday beer garden, and promote an open-air banquet hall, courtyard and covered garden for use as private event space.

The sale of 18-acre property with buildings spanning 750,000 square feet was finalized Monday. It did not include the liquor license for the former Stoudts Black Angus Restaurant or anything related to Stoudts beer made at a brewery that opened in 1987, but whose equipment was sold last summer.

Former Stoudts brewmaster Carol Stoudt said they were negotiating the sale of the Stoudts beer brand to someone else who could continue to produce it using her old recipes. She said the restaurant’s liquor license would also be sold separately.

Artwork, beer memorabilia, antique steins, a pipe collection and furniture from the former Stoudts’ businesses as well as the home of founders Ed and Carol Stoudt will be sold at a July 24 auction by Wiederseim Associates, an auction and appraisal firm in Chester Springs.

Ed and Carol Stoudt have listed their Adamstown home for sale as they make plans to move in with a daughter who lives in Vermont. “We’re downsizing,” Carol Stoudt said.

As they prepare to move out of the area, Carol Stoudt said she feels the property she and her husband developed over more than half a century is in good hands.

“They are going to keep the integrity as much as they can,” she said.

A new destination

A grand opening for IronSpire Complex is slated for June 13, although the beer garden will debut this Sunday with beer from Columbia Kettle Works, yard games, a breakfast menu starting at 7 a.m., and a taproom menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Columbia Kettle Works, which has its namesake brewery in Columbia and a taproom in Lancaster, may eventually create a permanent third location in Adamstown.

The Sunday beer garden coincides with the weekly opening of the 50,000-square-foot antiques mall which has been renamed Angus Antiques. Angela Campoli-Smith, events manager for IronSpire Complex, said the beer garden, which runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., is meant to help spark a resurgence of new activity at the property, which could include other events, or the return of some permanent shops to retail spaces near a clock tower.

Campoli-Smith said they don’t have specific plans for the former restaurant space, but would be open to a restaurant or retail tenant that could enhance IronSpire Complex as the new destination they are trying to create.

“We’re going to try to bring people in here as much as we can,” Campoli-Smith said.