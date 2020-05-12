Citing financial losses due to business closures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, Iron Fit Gym in Lititz has announced that it will close permanently.

“We have extended all our lines of credit and have no operating funds … the debt keeps growing, it’s now at the point of no return,” owner John Lukas wrote in a post on the gym’s Facebook page.

Situated near the former Wilbur Chocolate plant, the gym at 105 Warwick St. featured gym equipment and offered a variety of fitness classes. Operated for the last six years as Iron Fit, it was previously the home of Tim’s Fitness Center.

Two weeks before announcing the decision to close Iron Fit, Lukas outlined plans to deep clean the gym, create new safety regulations and invest in sanitizing equipment including wipe stations and disinfectant fogging machines. In the April 30 Facebook post about the plans, Lukas suggested a possible soft opening in early May.

Lukas, who has spent 17 years in the fitness industry, says he is still hoping for a comeback.

“My sincere hopes are we can find the financial means to return in the future,” he wrote in the post announcing the closure.