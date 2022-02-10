An interim executive director for the Lancaster Workforce Development Board started his new job Tuesday, one week after the board fired Cathy Rychalsky from the position.

John W. Moser is the retired assistant director for the Berks County Workforce Development Board, where he spent 21 years.

Moser said he was asked last week to take on the interim role at the Lancaster County board as it searches for a new executive director. He said he would stay as long as it takes to hire a director, adding he expects to be in the position from 90 to 120 days.

Moser, who declined to reveal his salary, said he has worked with Lancaster’s workforce board in the past, providing training to new hires. Rychalsky was paid $113,000 annually.

Pennsylvania has 22 federal and state-funded workforce boards that oversee training programs and CareerLink centers. Lancaster’s operates as a nonprofit organization with a budget of $6 million and board members appointed by the county commissioners. Berks County’s workforce board is a department of county government.

The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board fired Rychalsky on Feb. 2 after rejecting her resignation in which she said she was forced out of her job.

The board’s executive committee did not give a reason for terminating Rychalsky.

Rychalsky led the organization for seven years, including a move to its new Manheim Township offices at 1046 Manheim Pike in November.

The vote came a week after Rychalsky sent a resignation email to the board and several Lancaster County officials and LNP | LancasterOnline saying she was being forced out of her job. She said she had approached the board to address a personnel problem involving “hostility, neglect of policy, discrimination and working against our culture.”

The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board oversees the CareerLink Center, a publicly funded one-stop service center for people seeking jobs. Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 job-seeking visitors a year came to CareerLink. More than 700 businesses use its services annually. It recently moved from its location on North Charlotte Street in Lancaster city to Manheim Pike.