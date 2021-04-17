An insurance company that bought the former downtown Ephrata headquarters of the Lancaster Farming and three community newspapers operated by LNP Media Group will renovate part of the complex for its own employees as it considers possibilities for a restaurant, brewpub or ice cream shop in some adjacent warehouse space.

The property at 1 E. Main St. was bought in February for $2.75 million by Windsor Mount Joy Mutual Insurance Company and its partnership companies G.R. Klinefelter Underwriters and Cloister Mutual Casualty, which all have offices in the first block of West Main Street, courthouse records show.

The property was sold by a real estate arm of Steinman Communications, which owns LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP.

The newspapers formerly located at 1 E. Main St. – The Ephrata Review, The Lititz Record Express, The Elizabethtown Advocate and Lancaster Farming – on Monday begin working out of temporary space at 25 W. Main St., a nearby building owned by the G.R. Klinefelter group.

Doug Underwood, president and CEO of the partnership companies, said his roughly 40 employees will move into the main office space at 1 E. Main St. following a renovation that is still in the planning stages. He said the move will provide space to expand for the longtime Ephrata businesses, which sell a variety of insurance.

Since two warehouse buildings with around 25,000 square feet of space are not part of the immediate plans, Underwood said they would offered for lease. He said a restaurant, brewery or ice cream shop could ideally maximize the potential for the downtown property immediately adjacent to the Warwick-Ephrata Rail Trail.

“Hopefully we can find some businesses who are attracted to what that space can offer relative to the rail-trail and other things that are going on in Ephrata now,” Underwood said.

So far, Underwood has had only preliminary discussions about the possible warehouse redevelopment, including with Mainspring Ephrata, a local economic development organization. He did not offer a timeline for a possible new tenant, saying the immediate focus is on the office renovations that will allow his employees to move in, hopefully by the end of the year.

Kelly Withum, executive director of Mainspring Ephrata, said a restaurant, brewpub or other retail businesses could become a destination next to the rail-trail, serving as a catalyst for other positive developments.

“The location would be prime,” Withum said. “It’s actually an exciting opportunity. We will be continuing to work with them to get the right businesses in there so everybody is successful.”

New use for longtime newspaper home

The Ephrata Review moved to 1 E. Main St. in January of 1987 before it was purchased in August by Lancaster Newspapers, a Steinman Communications forerunner that also bought Lancaster Farming and the Lititz Record Express that year. The building at the corner of State and Main had previously been the home of variety store J.J. Newberry.

Lancaster Farming staff have operated out of the building since 1988 and the Lititz Record staff joined in 2006. The Elizabethtown Advocate staff joined the newsroom in 2020. Susquehanna Printing, which printed the newspapers, had its production facility at the complex until that operation was moved in 2019 to Greenfield Corporate Center.

Caroline Muraro, president of LNP Media Group, said the Ephrata property was sold because it was larger than what was needed when the entire production operation was moved to Greenfield.

Lancaster Farming President J. Peter Lindquist said most of the roughly 40 employees at the companies have been working remotely. But on Monday, the roughly-half dozen employees who have been coming to the office will begin working out of temporary space at 25 W. Main St., a nearby building owned by the G. R. Klinefelter group.

“We’re excited to be staying in Ephrata at our new temporary location … just a short walk down the street,” Lindquist said.

Negotiations are continuing for the newspaper employees to move permanently to another G.R. Klinefelter building in the first block of West Main Street, according to Lindquist and Underwood.

Lindquist said vacating the 1 E. Main St. complex was a roughly two-month process, with the removal of the printing press requiring about two weeks.