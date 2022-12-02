Inflation is fueling economic uncertainty as Lancaster County’s consumer outlook dimmed in November.

Lancaster’s consumer sentiment fell 3.5 points from September to November, according to the survey conducted the first week in November by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis.

The county’s consumer sentiment dipped to 69.4, revealing a decline in households’ assessment of current economic conditions. The local drop mirrored a decline in national sentiment, which fell 1.8 points to 56.8 during the same timeframe, according to the University of Michigan’s monthly report.

Despite both the national and local sentiments taking a dip, Lancaster’s sentiment remains significantly above the national score, the EDC said, at more than 12.6 points.

The dip in sentiment follows an optimistic turn in September’s report, which saw an 11-point gain since July.

EDC’s Center for Regional Analysis began measuring consumer confidence in April 2020 in partnership with LNP Media Group. The poll is conducted the first two weeks of every other month and reflects only Lancaster County residents. It is modeled after a monthly survey conducted by the University of Michigan to allow for comparison to national results.

Until August, the local poll was conducted the first week of every month. It will now be reported bi-monthly. The November poll was supplemented by a survey from Schlesinger Group, a marketing research company based in New Jersey.

Consumer confidence is considered a leading economic indicator. Economic indicators like unemployment and retail spending can lag a month but the monthly consumer confidence survey gives more of a real-time glimpse into how people view their economic circumstances. That’s important because consumer spending is the largest driver of economic activity.

Consumer confidence measures how households assess current conditions and future expectations and typically signals how consumer spending (the largest component of Gross Domestic Product) will change.

“Since the start of this year, ongoing apprehension over inflation and uncertainty around the timing of when the economy will normalize have caused the measure to plummet in both local and national polling, falling to levels reflective of the lows experienced during the Great Recession of 2008,” the EDC wrote in its report.

Between September and November, local residents' views of both current economic conditions, as well as future expectations, dipped, revealing a slight increase in pessimism across all questions in the survey.

Gasoline prices a leading concern

“Notably, inflation remains at the forefront of household worries,” the EDC reported.” Many respondents identified rising gas prices – which jumped 12 cents to a national average of $3.94 per gallon on Oct. 1 – as having an outsized impact on their household finances.”

On Friday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Lancaster County was $3.90, according to GasBuddy.com. The lowest price was $3.60. It’s been falling since Nov. 14 when it hit $4.14 a gallon. The U.S. average retail price is forecast to fall from $3.82 a gallon in October 2022 to $3.60 a gallon in February 2023, according to the Energy Information Agency’s November Short-Term Energy Outlook.

Unease about the possibility of an upcoming economic slowdown and frustrations over economic policies were also concerns weighing on household attitudes; 68% of respondents believe that now is a bad time to make large household purchases while a growing share (49%) of county households indicate that their personal finances have worsened compared to a year ago.

A 54-year-old woman from Quarryville said her household situation was the same this year as it was last year and that she expected her family to be worse next year.

“The cost of everything is increasing; visible homelessness in the county (and the U.S.) is at its worst since the Depression and people are angry and afraid,” the woman said in her survey response. The survey does not collect commenters’ names.

Fiscal stimulus and pent-up demand are largely credited for having fueled household spending throughout the year – despite low sentiment and high inflation – but the most recent data shows signs that consumer spending is beginning to level out. November’s polling revealed that 74% of respondents are anticipating price increases to continue, underscoring the uncertainty over how long consumer spending will remain positive in the face of inflationary pressure.

A 37-year-old woman from the Millersville area said she expected to be worse off in the next 12 months.

“Everything is much more expensive and wages remain the same,” she said. “I'm spending more than I'm bringing in.”

A survey question asks whether respondents think now is a good time to make a large purchase. It shows how current circumstances impact consumers' decisions.

A 32-year-old from Manheim said now was a bad time.

“It's never a good time to buy large things new, because there's always something used that you can find cheaper to do the job,” the respondent said.