Consumer confidence in Lancaster County sank to its lowest point of the pandemic in November, posting the third-sharpest plunge in its brief history, a new survey shows.

The Consumer Sentiment Index dove 11.8 points to 66.2, the weakest mark in the local index’s 20-month existence, the Center for Regional Analysis said this week.

“The score reflected the impact that increased inflation has had on personal economic conditions and a deteriorating view on when the local economy will bounce back,” said economist Naomi Young, director of the Lancaster-based center.

It also dipped below the national index for only the second time, even though the national index slumped in November as well – just not as severely. The national measure slid 4.6 points to 66.8.

Slumping consumer confidence typically is a bad omen for consumer spending – the largest driver of economic activity. And consumer spending now is beginning its peak time of the year, the Christmas shopping season.

But surprisingly, flagging consumer confidence has yet to dampen consumer spending. “To date, consumer spending has held up despite sentiment and inflation,” Young said in prepared comments.

That’s what Tanger Outlets General Manager Bruce Fry has noticed too. Local residents and visitors have not curtailed their shopping at the 75-store center on Lincoln Highway East. To the contrary, it’s on the rise, he said.

“We’ve been very encouraged with the traffic numbers and visitors we’ve seen. The public definitely has a desire to be out and shopping and spending money,” Fry said.

Nor has Kevin Lahn seen business depressed by sagging consumer confidence. He’s project manager of the Shoppes at Belmont on Fruitville Pike.

“I have not spoken to all 30 store managers/owners. But the ones I have spoken with indicated that business is up from 2020,” Lahn said. What does concern store officials, he said, is the labor shortage, the availability of food and merchandise, and inflation.

Marshall Snively, president of the Lancaster City Alliance, also was upbeat about the trend he's seeing among the dozens of downtown stores and restaurants.

"While the reduction in foot traffic due to remote working has certainly taken a toll, especially on restaurants ... many of the merchants are seeing strong sales in the summer and even the fall," he said.

"After a slow start this year, some are seeing better sales than up to five years ago. The shift we are seeing is the recognition that people are traveling again. We are seeing many tourists from all over in downtown. That seems to be making up the difference in reduced sales from office workers. Weekends especially are strong," added Snively.

Inflation is no trivial issue. It hit an annual rate of 6.2% in October, the highest in 31 years, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Inflation news clearly rattled the outlook of consumers in the county, the survey found, replacing COVID-19 as the largest source of economic concern in the minds of countians, Young observed.

“Lancastrians also pointed to broader economic policy and conditions, including federal spending and the aging local infrastructure as additional factors driving less optimistic sentiment,” she said.

While most of the 587 countians who took the November survey are at least partially optimistic about the local economy’s future, the portion anticipating rocky times spiked to a record high of 20% in November, according to Young.

The darker view was apparent in the survey takers’ comments explaining the rationale behind their views. (The survey respondents are not asked to provide their names.)

“Inflation and continued labor shortages,” one survey respondent said, will lead both consumers and businesses “to proceed with high caution, stunting growth.” “Across the board inflation!” said another. A third said, “Inflation in all areas – consumer goods, food, energy, rent.”

Numerous survey takers blamed President Joe Biden for the rising prices, rather than a surge in demand for goods at a time of lagging supply due to the pandemic, economists have said.

“Until Biden is out of office, and his administration, things are going to get worse,” said a respondent. Said another, “Joe Biden seems like he wants to destroy the United States.” Added a third, “Biden’s policies … are hurting the people he says he is trying to help.”

The Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, conducts the local survey during the first seven days of each month with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline.

The initial local survey was taken in April 2020, weeks after the pandemic arrived here, using the same methodology as a national survey of consumer confidence by the University of Michigan. That makes the local results comparable to the national findings.