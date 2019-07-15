There are many ways to ensure that our community flourishes and everyone shares in its success. Collaboration is key — you need a good plan, and a public willing to implement that plan.
At the Lancaster City Alliance, we leverage a broad network of engaged leaders to put resources in place for our community to succeed. With this level of influence, there is both responsibility and opportunity.
We are responsible for implementing “Building on Strength,” the city’s 15-year economic development strategic plan. The plan is community-owned and looks to put in place resources to create livable wage jobs, attract and retain talent, market the city, create a skilled workforce, cultivate small business growth, and strengthen neighborhoods.
As we collaborate to make these aspirations a reality, the Lancaster City Alliance is positioned to serve as an incubator for ideas to further strengthen our community.
A recent example of this includes the city’s celebration of Indie Retail Week, where from Monday through Sunday over 70 of our city’s retailers will offer special deals to shoppers visiting their stores.
Modeled after Lancaster’s successful Restaurant Week, the idea was introduced earlier this year at a Lancaster City Alliance meeting bringing together community members in support of local merchants. The members of the committee quickly agreed to implement the plan, and in a few short months, the city’s stores are ready to offer the community an exciting week of shopping in Lancaster city.
This is a small example of how our community works together to lift one another up. In the last 10 years’ Lancaster city has welcomed 58 new stores and Indie Retail Week provides shoppers the opportunity to explore these stores, get great deals and experience a vibrant city that now claims both a national and international reach.
Independent retailers play an important role in marketing the city as an attractive place for businesses to invest and the exciting atmosphere they create enhances the quality of life for all.
The Lancaster City Alliance is here to bring people together, cultivate good ideas, and connect the right people and organizations to get results. We currently partner with over 30 organizations and rely on the expertise of over 160 volunteers to bring ideas to the table that support the city and the larger region. We are proud to support good ideas like Indie Retail Week, Restaurant Week, entrepreneurial forums and neighborhood enhancement projects.
While some areas of the city have seen great momentum, there is still work to be done. The community is actively discussing areas where there are barriers to success. This includes affordable housing, access to good jobs and reducing the rate of poverty. Each topic will take patience and creativity to solve, but the Lancaster City Alliance team is here to connect the public to identify solutions.
We believe the answers will be found right here in our talented community and we look forward to cultivating good ideas for the benefit of all.
• Anne Williams is director of communications at the Lancaster City Alliance.