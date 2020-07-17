More than 70 independent retailers in Lancaster city are participating in the second annual Lancaster City Indie Retail Week, which began today (Friday, July 17) and runs through Friday, July 24.

The event, organized by the Lancaster City Alliance, spotlights the diverse array of stores, art galleries, boutiques and other kinds of merchants in the city.

Each participating store is offering a special deal or promotion for shoppers.

This year’s Indie Retail Week was planned before COVID-19 decimated retailers nationwide, said alliance spokeswoman Anne Williams. But because of the pandemic, “we need to (have the event) now more than ever,” she said.

In addition to patronizing city merchants, shoppers can show their support by purchasing a commemorative Indie Retail Week shopping tote for $15. Proceeds will go toward promoting Lancaster city merchants. To buy a tote, visitlancastercity.square.site/.

For more information, visit lancindieretail.com.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next