During a more than half-century career, Jim Albright has seen profound changes in his family’s optician business.

Founded by his father Ronald in 1965, Lancaster-based Albright Opticians at one point had grown to have 11 regional locations, its own lab, and 63 employees who all helped make eyeglasses for customers, and then made sure the glasses fit each customer properly. The business expanded during a period when most people who needed eyeglasses bought them from similar independent opticians.

But over the last couple decades, the business outlook for independent opticians has dimmed. More people began buying eyeglasses from larger chains while the advent of sophisticated lenses made it cost prohibitive to operate a small lab. At the same time, insurance companies offered diminishing reimbursements for sales by opticians and the rise of online eyeglass retailers left them completely cut out of many purchases.

As the new shape of the industry was coming into view and his own retirement loomed, Albright sold off or closed locations. By late last year everything was consolidated at the Manheim Township headquarters on Keller Avenue. Then, in January, Albright sold that one too.

“It’s gotten almost impossible for the independent to survive,” said Albright, 70, who continues to work three days a week at the practice which was bought by a former employee and the optometrist couple who have long offered on-site exams.

“It’s totally different than when I started 55 years ago,” he said.

Similarly, Hocke Optical in Willow Street was sold last fall to the optometrists who came in to do exams there. While both longtime businesses continue to operate with their old names and with former owners working as employees, the transitions are illustrative of a fundamental change in the way eyeglasses are bought. With more and cheaper options for filling eyeglass prescriptions, the formerly ubiquitous independent sellers that are left have become a niche service in a market increasingly dominated by large companies who often push online sales.

“It’s so easy for people to just go online for their glasses. And they don’t care if they fit or not because they got them really cheap -- and that’s all that matters,” said Jeff Schreiber, former co-owner of Hocke Optical.

Fit professionals

Opticians are professionals who fill prescriptions for glasses by finishing and fitting eyeglasses, frames and contacts. Optometrists do eye examinations in order to diagnose and correct vision problems while ophthalmologists are medical doctors who can do surgery. Both optometrists and ophthalmologists can write prescriptions for eyeglasses.

Glen Miller, whose Miller Optical began in 1951 and continues today with locations in Lancaster and Willow Street as an independently-owned optician, says for years businesses like his were the only place where people could get corrective lenses.

In the early days, opticians had a bigger part in actually making the glasses, but as more lenses were made at large facilities, opticians had less of a production role. Nevertheless, many customers still value an optician’s expertise in ensuring a proper fit for the glasses, especially for customers with complicated prescriptions who may also need follow-up assistance.

“They are people you can go to directly if you have any issues,” said Bonnie Wright, a 67-year-old retired school secretary from Manheim who has been a longtime customer at Albright Opticians.

In addition to the service, Wright said she appreciates the personal charms of the ponytailed, wisecracking owner.

“My whole family, my husband and daughter and I have gone there for years. In addition to its being an eye appointment, it is the best entertainment you’ll ever have,” she said.

‘No experience required’

Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not have any licensing requirements for opticians, although many opticians here take a certifying test from the Opticians Association of American, an exam that is the basis for licensing in many other states.

For local opticians who take the exam, the lack of a state standard for declaring oneself an “optician” is a source of frustration because they see it as a sign that the skills they’ve developed aren’t valued.

“In Pennsylvania, you just have to put a shingle out and say you’re an optician,” Schreiber said. “There’s no licensure, there’s nothing. So it’s an easy thing to do.”

Albright, who was part of a former state association that advocated in the 1970s for regulation of opticians, recalls once seeing an advertisement for an optician that said “no experience required.”

Daniel Thomas, a Vermont optician who has been involved with the Opticians Association of America, says states like his that have licensing requirements have made it easier for independent opticians. Yet with a current trend away from licensing requirements, he said it’s unlikely Pennsylvania will add one, which he said is a shame.

Every state should require “licenses and have at least some certification requirements. You can’t just walk in and expect to know what you’re doing,” he said.

Challenges to the model

One of the first challenges to the traditional business model for opticians was when optometrists started

offering their own retail eyeglasses, something Miller said started happening 30 years ago. Such an arrangement created a one-stop shop for customers who could go to one place to get an eyeglass exam and get their glasses.

To compete, opticians began offering a similar convenience by recruiting optometrists to set up in or next to their businesses. In Pennsylvania, opticians aren’t allowed to employ optometrists so optometrists would lease space at an optician’s office.

Chris and Tammy Esh are optometrists who began leasing space at Albright Opticians nearly 20 years ago. The arrangement benefitted both independent businesses since it gave the Eshes a built-in pool of people needing eye exams, while virtually guaranteeing that those patients would leave the exam room and have their prescriptions filled by Albright Opticians.

“For both of us, it was difficult to stand alone,” Chris Esh said.

Along with Brent Miller, who formerly worked at Albright Opticians, the Eshes bought Albright Optical in January for an undisclosed price, a sale that sale keeps their longtime beneficial arrangement going. Most customers haven’t even noticed the change, Esh said.

Albright, who is now an employee at his namesake company, says he’ll keep working for as long as he wants to, saying the three-day-a-week schedule suits him after years of going virtually nonstop.

Miller, who owns Lancaster and Willow Street locations, sees a similar sale that would also leave him as an employee at Miller Optical is the best possible way to wind down the business.

“It would be my hope that an optometrist would buy Miller Optical so that the services and traditions that we’ve have can carry on,” he said.

A new approach

While several longtime opticians are grappling with changes to their traditional way of doing business, one relatively recent entrant has found some success by taking a different approach.

The owners of Modern Eyes Optical in Manheim Township say their 15-year-old business is “thriving” because they’ve been aggressive about their marketing efforts, which include offering a discount program for employees of some local school districts which also functions as a way for customers to earn free eye exam vouchers for needy children.

Another key distinction for Modern Eyes Optical is that they don’t take insurance for eyeglasses or for the exams an optometrist offers at their office.

“If you’re an eye doctor and you don’t know anything about entrepreneurship and marketing, you take insurance to get guaranteed people coming through your door,” said Ralph Scott, who owns the business with Jon Ressler and Chad Weaver.

While Scott said they lose business every week because they don’t take insurance, they can offer a wider array of services and options for customers willing to pay up front, such as lenses optimized for specific activities or professions, including ones best suited for play golf or working as a nurse.

For its first seven years, Modern Eyes Optical operated from a kiosk at Park City Center while also doing home parties where they sold eyeglasses. At their store in Chelsea Square, Modern Eyes Optical’s owners said they kept that customer-facing mindset they had a kiosk operators.

“We’re entrepreneurs first, and opticians second,” Scott said.