In a small workroom where windows offer views of farmland, a handful of workers for Lapp’s Toys cut and sand wooden floor displays for Primitives by Kathy, a wholesaler of home décor, seasonal items and gifts.

Sourced from a shop 2 miles away, the branded displays are an exception for Primitives by Kathy, which has supercharged its growth over the last quarter century by working almost exclusively with suppliers in China and India.

But for Amish-owned Lapp’s Toys, doing a job for a local customer that will pick the items up themselves is typical, since the toy and furniture maker maintains local production and gets raw materials and customers from nearby.

With the global supply chain still out of whack at the kickoff of the key holiday shopping season, the opposite approaches taken by neighborhoring East Lampeter Township businesses illustrate the risks of relying on overseas producers to supercharge growth, and the peace of mind that comes with opting out.

Having built a successful business on the efficiency and economies of scale possible with global imports, Primitives by Kathy has been scrambling this year to adjust as shipping costs have quadrupled and shipping times have doubled.

“The freight costs are insane. It’s absolutely impacted us tremendously,” said Kathy Phillips, the company’s founder and CEO. “(And) a ton of those seasonal goods are arriving after (Halloween), which obviously was a total loss.”

While his buyer for the wooden displays has been buffeted by global supply chain issues, Lapp’s Toys co-owner John Lapp says that for his own business he’s only noticed some price increases for wood and a couple extra days added to some deliveries. A traditional way of doing business, he says, means he hasn’t had to do much to adjust this year.

“It really hasn’t impacted us,” he said. “We’re very old school.”

Lapp’s Toys: traditional production, slow growth

Lapp’s Toys began in the 1970s as a small toy- and furniture-making operation, a family business current co-owner John Lapp joined in 1995, when he was 15 years old. Lapp’s Toys initially focused on making wooden marble and car rollers, products that are still offered alongside wooden kitchen playsets, rocking horses, doll houses and construction vehicles.

“I’m a big believer in education versus entertainment with toys,” says the 41-year-old Lapp, who now owns the company with his dad, Jonathan.

Lapp’s Toys moved to its current woodshop in 2012, where it has its own retail area. The company now has eight employees, but John has resisted taking on more of an administrative role, preferring to work in the paint shop.

“You kind of have to decide what you want. One of my goals is not just to work in administration, I would rather help produce product,” he said.

Lapp hires a contractor to put together its toy catalog and that firm is now overseeing a new campaign to promote the retail store since it does well with tourists but is sometimes overlooked by locals.

“Our marketing team is doing a push online for us now, which will be kind of new – putting out a few blogs and so forth. I don’t really understand that part of it,” he said.

Lapp estimates that 70% of the company’s work is for its own brand, Clip Clop Toys. The rest is done on a contract basis for others, such as the displays for Primitives by Kathy. And like Primitives by Kathy, most wholesale customers buying Clip Clop Toys usually just come and get things themselves.

“It’s the type of customer who pulls their trailer into Lancaster once a month or once a week and just stocks up,” he said. “If someone wants 10 of one thing and 10 of another item, that’s a pretty good order for us.”

Lapp said they sell to many regional toy and gifts shops as well as some in Ohio, with those neighboring-state orders trucked out by a handful of companies that make regular runs between Amish communities in Lancaster and Ohio. Such networks have built up informally over the years and have been immune from the current shortages of truckers, he said.

“When we have a freight shipment to go, they normally don’t have trouble with it,” he said.

Lapp declined to disclose sales figures but said the coronavirus pandemic helped the business as customers looked for more locally made products while also favoring the perceived environmental friendliness of toys made from wood. At times, the supply of wood was more limited, and some prices went up, but Lapp said he never came close to running out of raw materials.

“With my stuff being labor intensive, more than material (intensive), I tend to be able to stockpile material, so I don’t run out. I can order ahead. If it takes an extra four weeks to get in, it doesn’t really affect me,” he said.

Lapp’s employees are other members of the Amish church and live nearby, criteria that are typical in the Amish business community, but which Lapp says has also narrowed the pool of possible workers and been a factor limiting growth.

Another factor limiting growth is the fact that Lapp doesn’t really want too much of it, being wary of the additional debt needed to fuel expansion.

“Growth could really go up, but that’s not where I really want to go, I guess,” he said. “There’s a lot of different reasons businesses don’t operate like we do.”

Primitives by Kathy: local craftswoman sets up worldwide production

Phillips started Primitives by Kathy in 1997 out of her East Lampeter Township garage, making wooden candle boxes to sell at craft shows. The business took off after Phillips attended her first trade show and took $80,000 in orders she wasn't sure she could fill. Phillips enlisted Goodwill Industries to help make the boxes, but eventually began moving production overseas after a first visit to China in 2002. Today, less than 3% of the products sold by the business are made in the United States.

Primitives by Kathy works with 83 manufacturing partners in China and 26 in India to produce the 8,000 items it sells to some 25,000 independent home décor shops as well as major retailers such as Hobby Lobby and Kohl’s. Last year the 136-employee company recorded about $45 million in sales. It has four locations in Lancaster County and permanent showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas and Las Vegas.

Manufacturing delays for its Chinese partners slowed production at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and then domestic shutdowns meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 prompted retailers to delay orders for the rest of 2020. This year, Primitives by Kathy has the opposite problem.

“We don’t have a shortage of orders. Our orders are there. Our shortage is inventory,” said Rob Martens, director of operations.

The problem this year is that shipping costs have quadrupled and delivery times have doubled, upending the carefully calibrated production and pricing system that kicks off in January with orders for the next Christmas season.

Traditionally it has taken 30 days and cost around $4,500 to get a 40-foot container from China or India to the company’s warehouse in Greenfield Corporate Center. But this year, that same container trip can run to more than 60 days and cost up to $25,000, a price which can represent nearly half the value of goods inside.

“Some things we have control over, many parts of it we have no control over. It’s frustrating for us, it’s frustrating for our customers,” Martens said.

The company recently added a 7.5% surcharge to new orders, but it is absorbing most of the extra shipping costs since many orders arriving this fall were placed before the surcharge was added. Streamlining warehouse operations by using new inventory management software and fewer employees has lessened some of the financial hit, Martens said.

A 2022 company catalog being finalized in December will include some price increases. It also won’t have some larger items – such as a set of small tables – that have been dropped because they take up too much space in the suddenly costly shipping containers.

‘A lot of challenges’

Primitives by Kathy usually receives around 350 shipping containers worth of goods a year, with most arriving in the summer before being sent out to retailers well before the busy holiday shopping season. Most shipments from China to Lancaster come on container ships that pass through the Panama Canal before arriving at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

This year, the surge of shipments hit in October, much too late for some seasonal items.

There are “a lot of challenges because there is a backlog at the terminal, a bottleneck here with the (tractor-trailer) chassis,” said Luiz Luchesi, inbound logistics and inventory manager. “And there’s a huge bottleneck finding space in China because there is a line you have to wait in to ship your goods, so that just adds time to bring the freight here.”

On Nov. 4, two 40-foot shipping containers of goods arrived at 6 and 8 a.m. at the Primitives by Kathy warehouse in Greenfield. The second container had left China on Aug. 8 and then traveled to the port of New York via the Suez Canal, arriving Oct. 25. It stayed there for more than a week because of a shortage of the tractor-trailer chassis on which the large containers sit to be trucked to their final destination.

Among the items in the container were six boxes each containing 24 small metal signs that read, “Fall Sweet Fall.” Luchesi said any retail customer with that item on back order would likely cancel it since it missed the sales season, forcing Primitives by Kathy to store the signs until next year. Some boxes of Halloween-themed towels arriving the following day would also have to be stored, he said.

While Primitives by Kathy can’t do much to speed up ships or hire more truckers, it isn’t helpless.

In one instance, goods stuck at one busy Chinese port were trucked to another less busy port, helping them arrive earlier, albeit with the added costs for trucking. In another case, air freight was used to get some Halloween-themed towels in ahead of Halloween, even though that also added shipping cost, cutting into potential profit.

“You’re only going to be able to get so much for a dish towel, so profit margins go down on some items,” said Martens.

With Primitives by Kathy facing daily charges for containers that sit too long at the port of New York, Luchesi suggested adding some Saturday deliveries, a proposal that ran into a local supply problem.

“Saturdays are a manpower issue,” Martens said. “And that’s been a challenge for us as it has been for a lot of local companies.”

Martens says he expects to see increased shipping costs and delays until 2023, a dynamic he said holiday shoppers will soon see up close.

“People will really understand it when they start doing their Christmas shopping … when the shelves are empty,” he said.