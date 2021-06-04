Assets of the defunct Income Store, which abruptly closed in December 2019 after its Illinois owner was accused of running a $100 million Ponzi scheme, will be sold at an online auction on Thursday, June 10 at 1 p.m.

But victims shouldn’t expect the auction to compensate them for much of their losses.

The Income Store developed and operated websites for investors for $50,000 to $500,000 apiece, running them from an office at 1001 Millersville Road, as LNP | LancasterOnline has previously reported. The company promised the investors they’d receive annual returns of 12% to 30%, or 50% of the website’s annual revenue, whichever was greater.

However, the websites were not nearly as lucrative as promised, leading The Income Store to use money from new investors and new loans to pay the promised returns to existing investors, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors.

The scheme, running at least three years and affecting more than 700 investors, ended when the SEC won federal court orders to freeze The Income Store’s assets and place the business in receivership, triggering the shutdown of the entire enterprise, including the local office.

The local office, which once had about 80 employees, had seen its workforce dwindle to about 15 by the time it shut. No one in the local office has been accused of wrongdoing; the staff had no role in selling the sites or handling investor funds, former employees said.

Income Store founder and alleged scam mastermind Kenneth Courtright was charged with seven counts of wire fraud in February 2020. Courtright is free on $100,000 bond. Following numerous delays due to the pandemic and a change in defense counsel, Courtright is scheduled to go to trial on April 18, 2022 in U.S. federal court in Chicago, according to court records.

At the upcoming auction, all items will be sold as a single lot. They include 3,000 domain names (including more than 200 websites), two trademarks, website marketing programs, office furniture and computers, according to auctioneer Right of the Dot, based in Pompano Beach, Florida. The minimum opening bid is $2.5 million.

The receiver has estimated that The Income Store scam has more than 700 victims who are owed at least $104 million, so the auction is likely to recover only a small fraction of the loss the victims experienced.

Parties who are considering bidding will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement and a non-affiliation agreement to get details about the assets. To bid, parties will need to provide a $50,000 deposit, which will be refunded following the auction if the party is not the winner.

For more information, visit incomestorereceivership.com/ or https://rotd.hibid.com/.

A July 2020 auction of the Millersville Road offices’ furniture and equipment was held by Lancaster-based auctioning firm H.K. Keller. The Keller website shows the auction raised about $140,000.