Eight businesses based in Lancaster County have been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest growing private companies, including five that were honored last year.

The business magazine’s annual ranking, which was released Tuesday, is based on the percentage increase in revenue from 2017 to 2020. Companies must be independently owned (not subsidiaries) and have had at least $2 million in revenue in 2020 to be eligible.

The new list is the third consecutive compilation that includes eight Lancaster County businesses. Here are the companies on the 2021 edition.

Ranked 1,378th was Greenawalt Roofing with 343% growth. The roof and home exterior company placed 796th on the 2020 list.

Harbor Compliance, which offers regulatory compliance software and services for companies, ranked 2,182nd with 198% growth. It finished 1,018th on last year’s list.

Site Prep, a Gap construction firm specializing in professional garage and shed foundation installation, finished 3,119th with 121% growth.

At 3,617th was Applied Educational Systems with 94% growth. It develops digital curriculum systems for health science and business education teachers. Applied Educational Systems placed 4,759th on last year’s list.

SecureStrux finished 4,401st with 63% growth. It’s a small business cybersecurity firm.

At 4,431st was Jay Group, with 62% growth. The Jay Group provides warehouse inventory management, ecommerce fulfillment and specialty packaging.

Cargas Systems was ranked 4,754th with 49% growth. It’s an employee-owned business software company. Cargas was 4,760 on the 2020 list.

At 4,808th was The Exterior Company with 47% growth. It provides residential home-exterior services including roofing, siding and gutters. TEC, as it’s known, was 1,446th on the 2020 list.